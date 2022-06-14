Dr. Jennifer Choi-Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi-Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Choi-Blanco, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Choi-Blanco, MD
Dr. Jennifer Choi-Blanco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Choi-Blanco's Office Locations
Inova Urgent Care of Vienna180 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-5300
Inova Medical Group - Vienna130 Park St SE Ste 200, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Dr. Choi-Blanco is an "investigative" type of medical practitioner who ordered a multiple of tests to obtain a through diagnosis. This is extremely important to me, especially as a relatively new patient. I require a dr. that asks the "why" and searches for the correct answer.
About Dr. Jennifer Choi-Blanco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- East Carolina University School of Medicine
- St Georges University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Choi-Blanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi-Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi-Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi-Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi-Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi-Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi-Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.