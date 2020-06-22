See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD

Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at DALLAS HIP & KNEE- Khalid Yousuf, M.D in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Dallas
    3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Dallas
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 22, 2020
    I’ve seen her for about a year now and I agree with other reviewer - I don’t get the earlier negative reviews. My initial visit, I was expecting (and prepared for) surgery to my wrist and hand... she talked me out of it and suggested we attempt less invasive treatment initially. Her suggestion worked. I didn’t have 8 wks of downtime and recovery from surgery either! Let’s be real- doctors get paid (a lot) more to opt for surgery. Dr. Chu honored her Hippocratic oath AND her patient. She’s very professional, but to the point. I’m sure she wouldn’t recognize me outside the office (part of a huge practice) - but I don’t care if she memorizes patient names or faces if she does the right thing. That’s what you want from your doctor. I’ll also give props to her staff nurses AND the office staff at the Plano practice... great women and men: attentive, caring, respectful, and professional - all of them.
    CJP — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255457180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

