Dr. Jennifer Claman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Claman, MD
Dr. Jennifer Claman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Claman's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Orchard Radiologydiagnostic Imaging9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 461-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Claman! She was so good to me and kept mine and my mothers mind at ease about my surgery. Explained everything in detail and even right before the surgery in the OR explained again everything that would be done with her team and me present. Love her!
About Dr. Jennifer Claman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881742864
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Claman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Claman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claman.
