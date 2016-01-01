Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD
Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Clark, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1609853563
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
