Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Clune works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton1520 S Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 461-5815
-
2
Miami County Obgyn Associates LLC3130 N County Road 25A Ste 203, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 552-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clune?
Dr. Clune is a wonderful doctor! She takes her time and listens, is compassionate, very thorough and knowledgeable taking the entire body into consideration when deciding on a diagnosis. I only wish that there were more doctors like her in the medical field!
About Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265589113
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clune works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.