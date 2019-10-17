Dr. Jennifer Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Chrisette Dharma MD8877 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 393-2940
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is very courteous, knowledgeable and thorough. I trust her judgement and expertise. The staff is very friendly as well.
About Dr. Jennifer Cohen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
