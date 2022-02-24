Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon3445 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste E, Abingdon, MD 21009 Directions (410) 593-3062Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville10153 York Rd Ste 104, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 650-6968Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr. Cooper was amazing. She made me feel at ease and explained each step for my procedure.
About Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1619918356
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|University Rochester School Of Med
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.