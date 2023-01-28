Dr. Jennifer Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Cope, MD
Dr. Jennifer Cope, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cope works at
Dr. Cope's Office Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cope is the best! She’s very kind & professional, she explains everything well and my daughter’s condition is improving because of her.
About Dr. Jennifer Cope, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- New York University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cope.
