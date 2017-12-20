Overview of Dr. Jennifer Cozart, MD

Dr. Jennifer Cozart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Cozart works at Texas Heart Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.