Dr. Jennifer Cozart, MD
Dr. Jennifer Cozart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Texas Heart Medical Group Surgeons1101 Bates Ave Ste P514, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-4900
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saved my 92 year old fathers life with a triple bypass in a 5 plus hour surgery in the middle of the night! Amazing technical performance by any world standards! If you need heart surgery see Dr. Cozart at St. Luke’s in medical center.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Texas Heart Institute and Baylor College of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Cozart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cozart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozart has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cozart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.