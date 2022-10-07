See All Family Doctors in Bryan, TX
Dr. Jennifer Culver, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (36)
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Culver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Culver works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Bryan
    2210 E 29TH ST, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Bacteriuria Screening
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Bacteriuria Screening

Treatment frequency



Lyme Disease Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Bacteriuria Screening
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Burn Injuries
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Plantar Fasciitis
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Culver, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851335962
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Culver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culver works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Culver’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Culver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

