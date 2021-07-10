Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cummings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Cardiovascular Institute1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 101, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 588-4676
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Dr. Cummings was my doctor for almost 4 years. I enjoyed going to see her. I think she spent enough time with me, especially at the initial visit.
About Dr. Jennifer Cummings, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235161613
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.