Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Center for Diabetes and Endoc520 S Maple Ave Fl 3, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
I was following up on a number of conditions and Dr. Cunningham methodically handled all the matters, tests, tests, and decisions to be made. I find her very open, reasoned, thoughtful and a pleasure to deal with. She is very experienced and I have great confidence in her, and have, over the years.
About Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1790771962
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
