Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD

Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Dallas works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Mint Hill in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.