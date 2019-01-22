See All Radiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD

Radiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California School of Medicine

Dr. Daly works at Regional Radiology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Radiology
    1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
Volume CT Scan
Ultrasound, Breast

Treatment frequency



CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2019
    1/16/19 I saw Dr Daly for a second opinion. I am so glad I did! All the staff, from Holly, the receptionist, to the techs and her nurse, Cindy, are very kind, caring and helpful. Dr Daly is very compassionate, knowledgeable and thorough! She takes the time to sit down with you and show you your images and explains everything in detail until you and your family are fully comfortable and have all your questions answered. Dr Daly is truly the goal standard for patient centered care and expertise.
    — Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1861724080
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Newton-Wellesley Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

