Dr. Jennifer Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dang, MD
Dr. Jennifer Dang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
-
1
Neurospine Consultants4001 W 15th St Ste 225, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 984-1050
-
2
Baylorscott & White - Mckinney5220 W University Dr Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
My GP misdiagnosed my problem but Dr. Dang caught it right away and gave simple instructions to resolve it. She was friendly but very business like in her examination. A very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Jennifer Dang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1073956074
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.