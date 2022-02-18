Dr. Jennifer David, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer David, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer David, DO is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Bristol Road-Bensalem)3101 Bristol Rd Ste 4, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 750-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
amazing Doctor Baker referred me to Dr Jennifer David. She immediately saw me which is rare for dermatologist to see u upon immediate request. I seriously thought I was going to die from this reaction. My face was twice the size and my entire face and head had sores and blisters. Dr Jennifer put me on a treatment plan and followed up with me. She couldn't recognize me when i returned a week after the aggressive treatment plan, looking completely different and back to my normal features. Dr Jennifer David is patient, detailed and her team is absolutely amazing. Thank you for saving my life Dr Jennifer
About Dr. Jennifer David, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1740571496
Education & Certifications
- Larking Hospital Miami, Fl
- Aria Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Acne, Boil and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. David speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.