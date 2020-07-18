Overview of Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD

Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.