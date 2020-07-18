Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
Dr Davies was very punctual, professional, compassionate, & very helpful in answering all of my questions. I left the office feeling very confident about my exam & my doctor's knowledge of my particular situation. Honestly, I was very comfortable the entire experience. Cook professional demeanor definitely reassured me that she had my best interest at hand. From the moment I walked into the office building, everything was organized & comfortable. I was greeted professionally & the office staff was very helpful. They covered all the bases. Overall my experience was very positive. Dr Davies, the audiologist and the assistants were outstanding. lastly when you walk into that building from beginning to end you're going to have a very professional,structured, systematic and positive evaluation and overall experience. Respectfully, Dan
About Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1184828238
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davies using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davies speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.