See All General Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (47)
Map Pin Small Miami Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD

Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Davies works at Stephen Wise Unger MD PA in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Davies' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Wise Unger M.d. P.A.
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 720, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 532-4835
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I
    6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 584-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Umbilical Hernia
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Umbilical Hernia
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?

    Jan 14, 2023
    Doctor Davies is very personable and likable. She took time to completely explain (in words that I could understand), what was happening with my condition, what caused it, and what my progress would be. I left her office feeling that I will be safe and secure while under her care.
    Jeanette Baumgarten — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davies to family and friends

    Dr. Davies' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davies

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568695468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davies has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.