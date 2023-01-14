Overview of Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD

Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at Stephen Wise Unger MD PA in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.