Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
DeBlieck Dermatology13176 W Persimmon Ln Ste 100, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 939-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861421240
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hoap
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Northwestern
Dr. Deblieck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deblieck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deblieck has seen patients for Ringworm, Boil and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deblieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Deblieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deblieck.
