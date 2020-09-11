See All Dermatologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Deblieck works at DeBlieck Dermatology in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Boil and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    DeBlieck Dermatology
    DeBlieck Dermatology
13176 W Persimmon Ln Ste 100, Boise, ID 83713
(208) 939-5030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 11, 2020
    I thought everything went great
    Karen — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861421240
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hoap
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    • Washington Center / School of Medicine
    • Northwestern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Deblieck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deblieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deblieck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deblieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deblieck works at DeBlieck Dermatology in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Deblieck’s profile.

    Dr. Deblieck has seen patients for Ringworm, Boil and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deblieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Deblieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deblieck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deblieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deblieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

