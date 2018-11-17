Overview of Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD

Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Decker works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Acute Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.