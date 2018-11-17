Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD
Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Decker's Office Locations
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Center Point1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148
Uchealth Ear Nose and Throat Clinic - Colorado Springs595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Decker saved my face. I shattered my nasal bone during a fall. She not only reconstructed my horribly disfigured nose l, but also corrected a 38 year deviated septum. She was a total pro. Excellent bedside manner and very kind. - Lt Col Jonathan Whitaker, USAF
About Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013101146
Education & Certifications
- Rush University School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- McGaw Medical Center Residency Program
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School Of Engineering
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Nosebleed, Acute Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.