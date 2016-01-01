Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Hearing Associates Inc.107 E WATTS ST, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 489-4203
-
2
Hillside Family Practice1008 Boll Weevil Cir Ste B, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 494-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decker?
About Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104092113
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.