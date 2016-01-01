Dr. Jennifer Degraauw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degraauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Degraauw, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Degraauw, MD
Dr. Jennifer Degraauw, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Degraauw works at
Dr. Degraauw's Office Locations
Western Nephrology8410 Decatur St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 963-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jennifer Degraauw, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degraauw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degraauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degraauw has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degraauw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degraauw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degraauw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degraauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degraauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.