Overview

Dr. Jennifer Dejesus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Dejesus works at Riverside Medical Group in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Annandale, VA and Secaucus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.