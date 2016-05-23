See All Podiatrists in Scranton, PA
Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Dempsey works at Commonwealth Health in Scranton, PA with other offices in Carbondale, PA and Covington Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dempsey's Office Locations

    Physicians Health Alliance Inc.
    748 Quincy Ave Ste 1A, Scranton, PA 18510
    Optical Nei Inc
    150 Brooklyn St, Carbondale, PA 18407
    The Wright Center for Community Health
    260 Daleville Hwy Ste 103, Covington Township, PA 18444
    Regional Hospital of Scranton
    746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Moses Taylor Hospital
  Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2016
    Dr. Dempsey is patient and very understanding of her patients needs. She explains every step of what needs to be done. Her nurse, Amanda, has gone over and above to schedule the operation and to keep me informed every step of the way. It's a tough job dealing with the public but they keep a friendly and professional demeanor. she will be my Podiatrist from now on.
    Bill Millard in Spring Brook Township, PA — May 23, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1427014521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

