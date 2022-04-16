Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD
Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Denne works at
Dr. Denne's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists of the Main Line830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 306, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 592-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Needed emergency abdominal surgery & Dr. Denne saved my life.
About Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447318126
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denne has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Denne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denne.
