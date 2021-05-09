See All Dermatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Depry works at Thomas Dermatology in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology
    866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dandruff
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Facial Peel
Facial Skin Care
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hair Removal
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Biopsy
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Skin Tag Removal
Wart Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2021
    I saw Dr. Depry for MOHs surgery on my nose. The procedure itself is not very pleasant, but she made me as comfortable as possible. I have never had a doctor give me such good explanation of what they were going to do and then sincerely ask if I have any questions and answer all of them before she did anything. The procedure went great and the follow ups were quick and easy. Not only did she put me at ease during the procedure, she did an amazing job at not scarring up my face too much. Two months after the procedure and you can barely tell I once had and eraser size hole in my nostril.
    Pete — May 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO
    About Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619260122
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Depry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Depry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Depry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Depry works at Thomas Dermatology in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Depry’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Depry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

