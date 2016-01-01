Dr. Jennifer Di Nubila, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Nubila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Di Nubila, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Di Nubila, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Keene, NH. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cheshire Medical Center.
Dr. Di Nubila works at
Locations
-
1
Cheshire Medical Center580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431 Directions (603) 354-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cheshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Di Nubila?
About Dr. Jennifer Di Nubila, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548473788
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Nubila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Nubila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Nubila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Nubila works at
Dr. Di Nubila has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Nubila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Nubila. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Nubila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Nubila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Nubila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.