Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Derzapf works at Methodist Family Medicine Group in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 275-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr Diamond is the best doctor on the Planet! Shes so caring and thorough when she listens to you. They also have an app, you can just message her and she will get back to you either the same day or the next. Even when I caught coronavirus, I was scared because I was having these breathing problems. She quickly sent me an inhaler to the pharmacy and it relieved that feeling of not being able to breath. I would not want to trust anyone else to be my primary care doctor!
    Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659341717
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derzapf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derzapf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derzapf works at Methodist Family Medicine Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Derzapf’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Derzapf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derzapf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derzapf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derzapf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

