Dr. Derzapf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Derzapf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 275-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derzapf?
Dr Diamond is the best doctor on the Planet! Shes so caring and thorough when she listens to you. They also have an app, you can just message her and she will get back to you either the same day or the next. Even when I caught coronavirus, I was scared because I was having these breathing problems. She quickly sent me an inhaler to the pharmacy and it relieved that feeling of not being able to breath. I would not want to trust anyone else to be my primary care doctor!
About Dr. Jennifer Derzapf, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659341717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derzapf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derzapf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derzapf works at
Dr. Derzapf speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Derzapf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derzapf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derzapf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derzapf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.