Overview

Dr. Jennifer Diaz, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.