Dr. Jennifer Divine, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Jennifer Divine, MD1260 Doctors Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 286-2668
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw TEN, that’s 1-0, different doctors that could not get my chronic leg wound to heal. Dr Divine was magic #11. She immediately knew what to do and within weeks, the ulcer I had for years was gone. And has stayed gone for over 2 years. When I tell my other doctors that it’s healed, the don’t believe it, but then I pull down my sock and show them the proof. Have referred everyone I know since.
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr
- University of South Florida, Dept of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
- University Of South Florida Department of Pediatrics
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Divine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Divine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divine.
