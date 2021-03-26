Dr. Jennifer Duewall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duewall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Duewall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Duewall's Office Locations
Collin Physican Support4001 W 15th St Ste 245, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558534016
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duewall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duewall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duewall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duewall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duewall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duewall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duewall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.