Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dunbar, MD

Dr. Jennifer Dunbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Dunbar works at Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.