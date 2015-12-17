Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD
Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Dunlap works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dunlap's Office Locations
-
1
Jennifer Dunlap, M.D.2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 805, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 301-4991Monday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunlap?
Par none. I'm hesitant to express my love lest you take all of the appointments. I have never trusted anyone more than I trust Dr. Dunlap
About Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669685871
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Sch Med
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.