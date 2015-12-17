See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD

Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Dunlap works at Jennifer Dunlap, M.D. in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunlap's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Dunlap, M.D.
    2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 805, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 301-4991
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669685871
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Tulane Sch Med
Residency
  • Tulane University School Of Med
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Dunlap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunlap works at Jennifer Dunlap, M.D. in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dunlap’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

