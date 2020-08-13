Overview of Dr. Jennifer Dunn, MD

Dr. Jennifer Dunn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Dunn works at Dr. Patricia Merwick & Assoc. in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.