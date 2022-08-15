Dr. Jennifer Durphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Durphy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY.
Albany Med Ctr Mvmnt Dsrdr Clin47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center6 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 264-1200
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was wonderful. Made us feel like PD was not going to destroy our life. BUT its impossible to get anyone to answer a phone at the clinic. if you go, make SURE you get her EMAIL so you can communicate with her (she encouraged that). BUT can't do that because no one answers the phone and I don't have her email.
Dr. Durphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durphy works at
Dr. Durphy has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Durphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durphy.
