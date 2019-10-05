Dr. Jennifer Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Eads, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Eads, MD
Dr. Jennifer Eads, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Eads works at
Dr. Eads' Office Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-5858
-
2
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eads?
Dr. Eads treated my husband. She is amazing. She Gave us 17 months of special time where others suggested hospice. She is not only at the top of her field In Knowledge and expertise, she’s driven to beat cancer, and her heart is huge. She defines compassion.
About Dr. Jennifer Eads, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1487842100
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eads works at
Dr. Eads has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eads has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.