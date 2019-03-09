Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Preferred Health Partners3417 Gaston Ave Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
I’m impressed with Dr. Edwards interaction. She is professional at the same time as being personable. She motivates me to do better at taking care of myself.
About Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932111903
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.