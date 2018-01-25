Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson-Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD
Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Erickson-Foster works at
Dr. Erickson-Foster's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants of Ne720 S Van Buren St Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-7488
Bellin Memorial Hospital Inc744 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-3608
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best surgeon I have ever had! I will go to her until she retires.
About Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952568016
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson-Foster has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson-Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
