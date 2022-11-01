Dr. Jennifer Even, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Even is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Even, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Even, MD
Dr. Jennifer Even, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Even's Office Locations
Advanced Gynecology Prof LLC5731 Silverstone Ter Ste 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 633-8773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Even performed my hysterectomy over 20 years ago. I have recently had some aging/menopausal issues so I was happy to see she still practices in the Springs. I felt better after leaving her office since I felt some of my ongoing problems were being addressed. She can be no nonsense and direct, which I appreciate but because of that she may not be everyone's cup of tea. Keep that in mind if you plan on seeing her.
About Dr. Jennifer Even, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104827468
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Even has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Even accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Even. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Even.
