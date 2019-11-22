Overview

Dr. Jennifer Fejfar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.



Dr. Fejfar works at Unitypoint Fam Med/Urgent Care in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Norwalk, IA and Johnston, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.