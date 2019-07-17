See All Cardiologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Jennifer Feldman, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Feldman, MD

Dr. Jennifer Feldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University Of Queensland and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Feldman works at Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville
    8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-3800
  2. 2
    Jonathan Kyle Hewett, MD
    120 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?

    Jul 17, 2019
    Dr. J. Feldman saved my Life!
    M. M. — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Feldman, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1407855182
    Education & Certifications

    • The Prince Charles Hospital-Brisbane
    • Royal Brisbane Hospital
    • University Of Queensland
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

