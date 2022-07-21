Overview of Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM

Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Felske works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.