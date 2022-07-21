Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Felske works at
Dr. Felske's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-7000
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 102, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-7000
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 646-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff went above and beyond to secure a same day appointment. Everyone was courteous, professional and very helpful.
About Dr. Jennifer Felske, DPM
- Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801897566
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felske has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Felske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felske.
