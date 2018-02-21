Dr. Jennifer Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Fisher, MD
Dr. Jennifer Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
-
1
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
2
Charleston Obstetrics & Gyneco4480 LEEDS PL W, North Charleston, SC 29405 Directions (843) 740-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Dr. Fisher is AMAZING. I will never see another OBGYN.
About Dr. Jennifer Fisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730242108
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.