Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO

Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.

Dr. Flynn works at Apple Valley Medical Clinic Ltd in Apple Valley, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Apple Valley
    14655 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 227-9141
  2. 2
    Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology
    17 Exchange St W Ste 622, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 227-9141
  3. 3
    Woodbury
    2101 Woodwinds Dr Ste 300, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 227-9141
  4. 4
    Metropolitan Ob & Gyn
    1655 Beam Ave Ste 102, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 227-9141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669639381
    Education & Certifications

    • Illinois Masonic Med Center
    • Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
    • Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery
    • Concordia College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

