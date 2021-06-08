Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD
Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
-
1
Somerset Gynecology & Obstetrics3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 444, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 816-9200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 423-2410MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
I have seen Dr. Foley for 12 years. I could not speak more highly of her. She always takes her time answers all my questions and addresses all my concerns. I always refer her to my friends and family and they all love her too. Best obgyn around.
About Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750335873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.