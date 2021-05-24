Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ford, MD

Dr. Jennifer Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Ford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.