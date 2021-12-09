Dr. Jennifer Fox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Fox, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Fox, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Fox, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Jennifer M. L. Fox Dpm PA104 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-4818
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox did a thorough exam and explained my hammer toe condition to me, and all of the procedures that might be necessary, and ways to live with my condition without surgery.
About Dr. Jennifer Fox, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104116631
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.