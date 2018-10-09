Overview

Dr. Jennifer Fredericks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Fredericks works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Bartlett, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.