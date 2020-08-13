Dr. Jennifer Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA.
MD 1 Care101 Beckett Ln Ste 506, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 817-6314
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Freeman is a very patient and caring physician. She has years of experience in the care of women's health! She takes great care of her patients! I'm happy to have her as my Doctor!
About Dr. Jennifer Freeman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.