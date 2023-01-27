Overview

Dr. Jennifer Fulton, MD is a Pulmonary Diagnostic Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Diagnostics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.



Dr. Fulton works at Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist Downtown in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.